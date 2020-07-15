OLYMPIA – Okanogan High School junior McKenna Roberts was sworn in July 9 to serve as eastern Washington student representative to the state Board of Education.
Roberts was selected to serve by the Association of Washington Student Leaders following an application and interview process.
“I am incredibly honored to be selected for this position, and I am thrilled to give voice to the issues that rural communities across the state face, as well as advocate for the kids from rural communities like myself, the kids that often feel forgotten in regards to education policy,” she said. “I have been passionate about advocating for the health and well-being of young people for my entire life.”
Board Chairman Peter Maier said student voice is important to the board.
“We're excited to have McKenna as part of our conversations,” he said. “She’s a leader and has a rural perspective, representing many of our state’s communities that often feel unnoticed.”
Roberts served as sophomore class president. She is president of Key Club, a member of National Honor Society and Youth Leadership Council through Room One in Twisp.
She plays varsity soccer and enjoys traveling, photography, music and hiking.
“I am beyond excited to work on the state Board of Education,” said Roberts, “I want to ensure that every student, regardless of economic status or geographic location, has an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential.”
Roberts succeeds Autymn Wilde, Spokane Valley, whose term expired in May.
Applicants for the position were interviewed April 17 via the Zoom platform.
Also interviewed were Sage Scott of Pateros, and applicants from Hanford, LaCrosse and AC Davis high schools.
The western Washington representative is Margarita Amezcua, Auburn. Her term expires in May 2021.
According to the state, the Board of Education provides leadership in kindergarten through 12th graduation education policy-making, oversight of schools serving that student population, and advocacy for student personal growth and success.
