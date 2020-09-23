OKANOGAN – Two Okanogan High School FFA students, Trevor Caswell and Addey Christmann, helped with fire recovery efforts.
They helped families and animals displaced or injured during the Cold Springs Fire, the school said.
“They have spent many 10- to 12-hour days at the county fairgrounds loading and unloading hay, intaking animal supplies and distributing them to those in need,” said a school announcement. “It was supposed to be the week of the county fair, but instead they spent it helping those in need.”
The fair was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns; the fairgrounds were used to house displaced animals and as a collection point for donated feed and other supplies.
