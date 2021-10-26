OKANOGAN – The City of Okanogan anticipates raising property taxes, utility rates and several fees during 2022.
Council had an open record hearing on proposed 2022 ad valorem (property) taxes, fee schedule and revenue sources during its Oct. 19 meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
The city proposes 2.5 percent increases for water, sewer and sanitation utilities; a 1 percent increase in property taxes, and increases to Legion Park camping fees, the potentially dangerous dog license fee and water availability fee.
City officials said the property tax increase would add about $3,264 in revenue city-wide. A first reading on the tax increase ordinance was approved. Second and final reading is anticipated during the Nov. 2 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Mayor Jon Culp said former mayor Carolyn Clayton contacted him and asked that the council not increase any fees and/or taxes as she is on a fixed income.
An ordinance updating the fee schedule also was advanced on first reading to the Nov. 2 meeting.
Councilman Wayne Turner said he appreciated City Clerk Amber Scott’s budget book and communicated his disappointment with the lack of participation in the Oct. 11 budget workshop.
He said the next budget workshop and public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Scott said three public hearings are required before passing the budget. Public hearings are recorded, and a quorum of the council is required.
In other business, the council:
-Learned Scott and Public Works Director Shawn Davisson attended the Association of Washington Cities expo Oct. 13-14 in Chelan.
-Learned safety barriers for the clerk’s office have been ordered.
-Awarded the 2022 contract for petroleum services to Whitley Fuel, Okanogan.
-Agreed to continue participation in the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force in 2022.
Councilwoman Patricia Stanton sought a presentation from the task force concerning homelessness and new state laws for police, and how they are affecting the task force’s work.
Her motion to table the discussion died for lack of a second and the remaining council – Turner, Angelee Nanamkin, Lisa Bauer, Greg Oyler and Robert Gillespie – approved continued participation. Councilwoman Denise Varner was absent.
Scott said she would ask the task force to provide a summary or presentation concerning council questions.
-Approved an ordinance amending the 2021 budget.
-Learned Culp attended a county Emergency Management Council meeting. The council recommended to county commissioners a 2022 budget of $215,853 for two employees and associated expenses.
