OKANOGAN – Property taxes and utility fees will rise in 2022, the city council decided Nov. 2.
Meeting via Zoom, the council authorized a 1 percent hike in property taxes. City-wide, the increase is expected to generate $3,264 more in 2022 than this year.
A hearing on revenue sources, the fee schedule and the property tax was conducted at the meeting’s start. No public comments were offered, other than a letter read by Mayor Jon Culp from community member Rae Attridge. She asked that the city not raise property taxes.
Council members had a lengthy discussion on the property tax item, saying that no one wants to increase expenses but that the city’s expenses continue to rise.
The total 2022 tax amount of $326,388 will be distributed to the general fund, $71,479; street fund, $245,117, and cemetery fund, $9,792.
The measure passed on a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Lisa Bauer voting no. Voting in favor were council members Wayne Turner, Robert Gillespie, Denise Varner, Angelee Nanamkin and Greg Oyler.
Councilwoman Patricia Stanton was absent.
The council also passed the fee schedule ordinance, with the same 5-1 split.
According to the fee schedule, the base water rate will rise from $59 per month to $61.07 for the first 3,000 gallons used. Each additional 1,000 gallons will cost $2.68, up from $2.59 this year.
The monthly sewer rate will go from $54.80 per month to $56.72 for a single-family residence or each unit of a multi-family dwelling, regardless of whether the home or unit is occupied.
Sanitation (garbage) rates will increase 3.5 percent. For a 32-gallon can, the monthly rate will go from $17 to $17.35 for one pickup per week, while the 65-gallon cart fee will rise from $21.60 to $22.04.
For commercial properties, the sewage charge will go from $54.80 to $56.72 for the first 13,000 gallons of water used. The overage fee for each additional 1,000 gallons will be $4.09, up from $3.95.
Swimming pool admission fees will remain the same, as will lesson and party fees. Sports complex use fees also are unchanged.
The fee ordinance covers a variety of fees and permits, from cemetery plots to dog licenses and from airport tie-down fees to building permits.
In other business, the council:
-Heard a presentation Okanogan County Undersheriff Aaron Culp regarding North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force operations.
-Learned Building Official Bryan Forbus is working with the Full Gospel Church on a conditional use permit for warming shelter property.
-Learned Forbus is working with the Okanogan School District on a conditional use permit for the alternative school.
-Heard a business and tourism committee recommendation on spending hotel-motel tax receipts in 2021.
Requests came from the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce improvement program, $5,000; chamber, $15,000; Okanogan County Historical Museum, $2,500, and The Chronicle, $3,703. Committee recommendations for spending are chamber improvement, zero; chamber, $12,580; museum, $1,000, and Chronicle, $1,420.
Final amounts would be included in the 2022 budget, which is under development. A first reading was planned for Nov. 2, but was taken off the agenda.
-Authorized Mayor Culp to sign an agreement with the state Department of Ecology for a shoreline master program grant for $11,200.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce plans the Farm Lights Festival parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 1.
