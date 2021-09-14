OKANOGAN – The city has approved a memorandum of agreement with the Colville Confederated Tribes concerning the Highway 97 revitalization route and rural placemaking project.
The agreement, approved during the Sept. 7 city council meeting, includes planning and needs associated with identifying and working toward fixing any infrastructure deficiencies within joint property of the city and tribe.
In other business, the council:
-Learned a new water department vehicle has arrived.
-Rejected the bid for the Lower Pine Street project. The bid, from Rudnick and Sons, Wenatchee, was for $450,168.08. The engineer’s estimate was $326,837.50.
The city plans to seek bids again in early 2022 in hopes of getting a better price and more bids.
-Agreed to waive the $500 sewer system access fee for 938 Rogers Street. Research showed property owners had been paying for sewer access since at least 1974 and believed they were on the city sewer system.
The current owners have been paying since they purchased the property in 1996, according to a public works memo to the council. A sewer backup happened in 2016, and it was later determined the residence was on a septic system.
An onsite pumping system was installed to convey effluent to the city main.
-Learned work is progressing on fish sculptures for the Oak Street bridge. They could be completed and installed by the end of October.
-Learned Harvest Fest will be Oct. 2. An open house is planned at Okanogan Legion Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.