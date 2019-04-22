OKANOGAN – City officials are participating in a Main Street Highway Action Plan with several other area municipalities.
Public Works Director Shawn Davisson told the city council April 16 that a firm will be hired to work with cities, chambers of commerce and others on visions of how they want their downtown corridors to look.
Meanwhile, he said Okanogan County is doing a primitive road study.
Mayor Jon Culp said Okanogan should stress its walkability downtown and drivability throughout.
“The only place to spend money from the front seat of your car” is the Free Bird Espresso stand on North Second Avenue, he said. “What do we want downtown to look like? We have a different vision than a thoroughfare to Walmart.”
The action plan is a project of the Okanogan Council of Governments and Okanogan Regional Transportation Planning Organization for cities and towns where the highway is main street or just off main street. The goal is to create people-oriented and economically viable downtowns while accommodating the function of those highways, according to a request for proposals published by the groups.
“The action plan will advance the integration of land use, transportation, and economic development in the cities and towns,” said the proposal.
In other business, the council:
-Heard about an upcoming wood chipping event planned for May 6 by the city and Okanogan Conservation District.
City residents can dispose of woody debris such as branches and small trees.
Debris will need to be set out before the morning of May 6. Participants are asked to register by 11:59 p.m. May 2.
-Learned councilwomen Angelee Nanamkin and Patricia Stanton toured the Okanogan County dispatch center to learn about the facility’s operations and needs.
The sheriff’s office is seeking support from cities for county commissioners to put a sales tax increase request on the November ballot.
Council members said they’d like to have someone speak to them about the proposal.
County commissioners passed a resolution in late February recognizing that a combination of aging infrastructure and evolving technology require a substantial investment in the communications center.
Chief Communications Deputy Mike Worden told the Omak City Council April 1 that the sheriff’s office is seeking letters of support from cities, fire districts, medical providers and others to convince commissioners to put a sales tax increase request before voters. A 0.1 percent increase is allowed under current law; a bill is before the Legislature to raise the amount to 0.2 percent.
Undersheriff Aaron Culp said Worden and Sheriff Tony Hawley were in Oroville the same night as the Okanogan council was meeting.
-Heard Mayor Culp declare April 26 as Arbor Day in Okanogan. A tree will be planted at 11 a.m. at the corner of Second Avenue and Pine Street to replace a damaged tree.
Virginia Grainger Elementary School third-graders are scheduled to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.