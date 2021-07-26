OKANOGAN – The heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit at the Okanogan Public Library will be replaced, the city council has decided.
Council members met July 20 via Zoom.
The unit broke down in late June. The library has been closed since.
DIVCO, Spokane, will do the work for $25,794.79.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Councilwoman Lisa Bauer ask about a plan for improvements at the Plex.
-Heard Councilwoman Patricia Stanton praise members of the volunteer fire department for their hard work.
-Learned Mayor Jon Culp will be featured in the “Mayor’s Spotlight” by the Association of Washington cities.
-Heard about a possible grant to expand on the 1981 downtown improvement plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.