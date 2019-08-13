ELLENSBURG – An Okanogan woman was injured Aug. 11 when her car collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 82 about 16 miles east of town.
Jillian O. Yoakum, 29, was taken by ambulance to Astria Regional Medical Center, Yakima, said the Washington State Patrol.
She was eastbound at 10:44 p.m. when her car struck the back of the eastbound tractor-trailer, which was driven by Rajiner P. Sadhu, 59, British Columbia. He was not injured.
After impact, Yoakum’s car came to rest on the right shoulder embankment and caught fire. The tractor-trailer came to rest on the right shoulder.
The patrol said drugs or alcohol were involved. The accident’s cause is under investigation; any charges are pending outcome of the investigation.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Yoakum’s car was destroyed and impounded. The tractor-trailer was damaged but drivable.
