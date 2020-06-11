OKANOGAN – Folks in the 60-and-older crowd often are targeted for scams because they’re seen as an easy mark.
They have worked hard and are thought to have nest eggs, good credit and a monthly income from Social Security, according to the Omak Police Department. But they are vulnerable and can be exploited by con artists.
“Scams and fraudulent schemes have always been around,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. “Criminals exploit people’s emotions and vulnerability in order to steal. The Internet and cellphones have only made this easier, and allow the criminals to target victims much more rapidly.”
The Omak department said seniors generally are easy-going, trusting, perhaps they are single and like to engage in conversation. So when they get the phone call from someone supposedly with the IRS, their bank, Social Security, the lottery and the like, they are ready to talk and listen to the nice, pleasant voice on the other end of the phone.
Or they get those unfamiliar e-mails and the offers seem so real. Computer scams give the seniors time to ponder the request.
Scammers also know that seniors have a difficult time saying no or do not understand exactly what the scammer is offering. Elderly victims may say yes to anything.
In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting if the senior refuses to cooperate, said the Omak department. The victim is then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of their driver’s license. The scammer might mention that the police are on the way to the person’s house. If the senior is not agreeable to the offer, the scammer makes repeated calls with more rude remarks.
Hawley advises people not to provide personal information, Social Security number, banking information, passwords or PIN codes to anyone who calls on the phone or sends an unsolicited email.
“Just because an email was sent to you does not mean it is someone you know,” said Hawley. “It could contain an attachment that, when opened, will download malware/virus to your device or computer.
“Email scams often contain what appears to be urgent or time-sensitive issues or unexpected requests that they want you to respond to and verify your security or personal information. Don’t do it.”
Hawley said a person might get an email purporting to be from a particular bank and requesting information. The email looks similar to the bank’s, yet further checking of the actual email address will be different from one used by the bank.
Cellphones also are a popular for scammers to initiate fraud, either via telephone calls of text messages.
“Scammers can spoof the number to make it look like a local number calling when it can actually be from anywhere,” Hawley said. “Best advice is not to answer it if it’s an unfamiliar number. If it’s a legitimate call t hey can leave a voice mail.”
The recipient can block the number, but the scammer will simply use a different number and may call back.
He also advises people not to use debit cards for online shopping. A credit card offers fraud protection from unauthorized use and is not linked to a bank account like a debit card is.
“If you get an email or text message on your phone telling you that (whoever sent it) has incriminating information on you and records and proof that you have been viewing pornography online, and if you don’t send them money they will report you to law enforcement, do not respond. It’s a scam,” said Hawley.
“If you get a call from the IRS telling you that you owe them money and if you don’t pay immediately you will be arrested, hang up,” he continued. “The IRS does not call people unsolicited.”
And if there’s a call that a grandchild or family member is in jail and needs bail money, don’t send money even if it sound like the grandchild on the phone, he said. Instead, call the jail and verify if the person is in jail.
“Bottom line: If it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is not true,” he said. “There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.”
Tip from the Omak Police Department:
-Immediately hang up or delete the email.
-Do not talk to or interact on the phone or computer.
-Do not give out any personal information, especially bank account information.
-Do not agree to anything.
-Do not try to return calls if there’s a phone number on caller ID.
-Do not lend or donate money to friends met on the Internet.
Hawley said anyone who feels their information has been compromised should:
-Contact their bank or credit card company immediately to report fraudulent activities, and close all accounts that were tampered with or fraudulently established.
-Consider filing a police report, depending on the level of fraud, and ensure the report is handy if needed for proof with creditors.
-Visit the Identity Theft Resource Center, a non-profit group for U.S. consumers, for step-by-step instructions, form letters and other resources for theft resolution.
-File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which maintains a database of identity theft cases that’s used by U.S. law enforcement agencies for investigations.
-In Washington, visit https://access.wa.gov/topics/consumerprotection/reportfraud.html to learn where to report various types of fraud.
The Omak Police Department said people who feel they are victims of fraud can contact a local law enforcement agency. The state also operates Adult Protective Services, which can be reached at 877-734-6277.
Individual phones also can be registered for free on the National Do Not Call Registry, which allows people to opt out of telemarketing calls. After registration, some types of organizations are still allowed to call, including charities, political groups, debt collectors and survey takers.
Those who receive unwanted calls after the number has been on the registry for 31 days can report the call to the FTC.
