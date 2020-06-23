OMAK - Guinevere Joyce, assistant principal at Omak High School, has announced she is leaving the Omak district.
Joyce, also principal at Highlands High School, is taking a job as principal at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the Omak Pioneer students, staff and community over the past five years,” she said in a June 12 letter. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with you.”
During the winter months, she said she reflected on her experiences and the opportunities she has had while in Omak “and I realized that my next goal, a goal to be a principal and pursue my next adventure, would likely lead me outside of Omak.”
She said she will miss her co-workers, students and the community.
“I thank you for your support and partnership during the five years I have been in Omak; you have taught me and strengthened the skills needed for my next position,” she said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community and to build relationships in service and friendship.
“Omak is truly unique; I carry with me many positive and beautiful memories of my days in Omak, and they are added to my childhood memories of this area.”
