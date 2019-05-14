OMAK – The city is getting state money for water infrastructure at the Omak Municipal Airport, but it took some creative fiscal maneuvering by the 7th District delegation to get the money included in the state budget.
City lobbyist Jim Rowland briefed the Omak City Council May 6 on the recently concluded legislative session. The Legislature adjourned its regular session April 28 – within the 105-day constraint for the first time in 10 years.
Water infrastructure is needed at the airport before the state Department of Natural Resources can build its planned fire base there. Plans for the base were announced in 2016.
Rowland said the water proposal went well until the state auditor and attorney general decided that because the Federal Aviation Administration subsidizes the airport, state funding would be off limits.
“They we had to go to creative financing,” he said.
He credited 7th District Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and Reps. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, with coming up with a work-around.
“They are our friends. They are three of the most effective legislators in the state,” Rowland said.
The project was renamed the Omak “fire suppression water flow infrastructure” project, with $1.3 million allocated in the 2019-21 capital budget, he said. Money is being run through the DNR budget and should be released around July 2019.
Omak already has been allocated $309,000 in the previous capital budget that could be used, Rowland said.
Another $5.3 million in the 2019-21 capital budget is going to DNR for the base itself.
DNR proposes s 10,000-square-foot office structure on city-owned land across Robinson Canyon Road from the runway portion of the airport. It that would house around 32 year-round employees, with 20 of them in non-firefighting positions and 12 as firefighters. Water storage also is planned.
The base would allow aircraft to move quickly on fires in the area and throughout eastern Washington, said former Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark when he announced plans for the base in October 2016.
More aircraft will be stationed at Omak, as will more on-the-ground engines. Long-term hangars for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and water and sewage systems also are planned, according to the city.
Rowland said another win for the city, though not with an allocation yet, is that the Central Avenue bridge was moved higher on the state’s priority list. It’s now on the tentative funding list for 2021.
In the meantime, the city needs to decide what it wants to do in terms if replacement or refurbishment.
He touched on other aspects of the legislative session, from carbon-free electricity legislation to the public works trust fund. Among other things, the former allows the city to join with other public and private entities to build electric vehicle charging stations. The latter allows municipalities to borrow from the state at low interest rates.
In other business, the council:
-Heard a presentation from Dennis Rabidou on the Okanogan County Juvenile Department. He said there’s been a decline in juvenile filings, partly because of institution of community truancy boards who are helping youngsters see the value of attending school rather than ending up in court and juvenile detention.
The department also is working with Okanogan County Community Action and others to address student homelessness.
-Learned the Omak Police Department’s citizens’ academy was set to start May 8.
