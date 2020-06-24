OMAK – Omak High School has announced year-end academic awards and student recognition information.
Senior awards
Ellis integrity award – Steven Zandell (recognition of a senior who has consistently displayed personal integrity in all aspects of student and community life).
Vadman citizenship award – Tyler Worden (recognition of a senior who has consistently displayed positive citizenship in all aspects of student and community life).
Academics
Associate degrees from Wenatchee Valley College – Victoria Beaver, Isaac Cervantes, Madeline Click, Chase Grillo, Katelyn Kammers, Stuart Law, Joshua Lester, Tony Marchand, Liahona Mathison, Anthony Olson, Jennah Thomason, Samantha Vedders, Emma Wilson.
Graduates 3.5 GPA and above – Giselle Arciniega, Josef Avena, Victoria Beaver, Isaac Cervantes-Rivera, Stephanie Goble, Chase Grillo, Emma Haeberle, Katelyn Kammers, Stuart Law, Joshua Lester, Liahona Mathison, Centaya Mendoza, Sidney Nichols, Evan Porter, Caleb Richter, Maribel Rivera, Tanner Sackman, Jessica Sandoval, Jennah Thomason, Samantha Vedders, Sarah Walker, Emma Wilson, Tyler Worden, Steven Zandell.
National Honor Society – Giselle Arciniega, Josef Avena, Chase Grillo, Emma Haeberle, Stuart Law, Joshua Lester, Centaya Mendoza, Sidney Nichols, Caleb Richter, Jennah Thomason, Sarah Walker, Emma Wilson, Tyler Worden, Steven Zandell.
Seniors with 100-plus hours of community service volunteering – Hailey Gates, Stephanie Goble, Emma Haeberle, Sarah Walker.
Students of the year – Bailey Canales, biology; Alex Eitemiller, physics; Tyler Worden, social studies; Tyler Worden, AP calculus; Steven Zandell, AP calculus; Reilly Davis, pre-calculus senior; Garrett Allen and Estrella Delgado, pre-calculus overall; Ruben Perez-Martinez and Alexandra Smith, algebra 1; Paola Conesa Caquias, Corbin Hale, Jonathan Stenberg and Coley Christoph, algebra 2; Josh Arnold and Grace Worden, geometry; Maesun Matt and Ceejay Mabbott, bridges to college math; Aaron Black, physical education; Elizabeth Porter, Spanish; Gracelyn Worden, Olivia Little and Joshua Arnold, Spanish 1; Zandrea Vasquez, Bailey Canales, Brayden Christie and Savannah Price, Spanish 2; Aylin Daniela Garcia-Lora, Spanish-speaking student; Joshua Murray, Salish; Jove Lassila, English 9; Destiny Ruiz, English 10; Emily Cox, English 11; Tyler Worden, English 12; Sarah Walker, music; Emma Haeberle, advanced choir; Katrina Olson-Hendrickson, concert choir; Jayden Tonasket, jazz choir; Sarah Walker, concert band; Stephanie Goble and Tyler Worden, jazz band; Cody Mullen, automotive; Mariah Campos, business education; Mary MacDonald, ag science greenhouse operations; Quincy Downey, ag science animal sciences; Jaydo Skinner, art; Kassidy Carlton, family and consumer science education; Edward Salomon, theater; Ethan Michel, drama; Simon McCune, wood shop/building trades; Troy Oliver, welding.
Pathfinder awards – Adamarys Montoya and Caden Johnson, ninth grade; Alicia Agapith and Raul Chavez, 10th grade; Aylin Garcia Lora and Brayan Valdez-Suastegui, 11th grade; Melody O’Bryan and Kai Holder, 12th grade.
Activities
Steve Zacherle activity award – Aaron Black.
ASB officers – Giselle Arciniega, president; Zintia Lopez-Zuira, vice president; Mariah Campos, secretary; Maribel Rivera, senior treasurer; Eric Sanchez, junior treasurer; Sidney Nichols, senior board representative; Natali Medina Martinez, activities council person; Tyler Sam, junior board representative; Perla Meza, senior class president; Adam Hendrick, junior class president; Gabriela Sanabria, sophomore class president; Genesi Arciniega, freshman class president.
Class of the year – Seniors, class of 2020.
Life skills peer tutors – Daisy Perez Huerta, Emiliana DeJesus Valdovinos, Tanner Hurt, Markie Stanger.
FCCLA – Isaiah Campbell, most spirit; Simon McCune, most inspirational; Hannah Schneider, hardest working; Elizabeth Porter, best rookie.
FBLA – Jennah Thomason, outstanding student of the year.
FFA – Evan Porter, DeKalb agricultural accomplishment; Sofia Fletcher, outstanding senior.
Athletic
Ron Marchand award – Aaron Black (most inspirational male athlete).
Most inspirational female athlete – Giselle Arciniega.
Leo Johnson award – Caleb Richter (sportsmanship).
Stephanie Garvais award – Sidney Nichols (sportsmanship, cooperation, inspiration, attendance).
Lloyd Caryl memorial – Tanner Hall (two sport athlete, one an individual sport; academics, participation, overall person).
Outstanding female athlete – Emma Haeberle (leadership, athletic ability, sportsmanship, competitor, two sports).
Ron Baines memorial - Tanner Sackman (three-sport athlete; leadership, competition, aggressive competitor, athletic ability).
Tyler Aaron Thompson award – Aaron Black (great work ethic in academics, athletics, relationships).
Tom Martin Swann memorial – Chase Grillo (outstanding student, academics, athletics, community involvement, zest for life).
Caribou Trail League scholar-athlete – Giselle Arciniega, Josef Avena, Victoria Beaver, Isaac Cervantes-Rivera, Stephanie Goble, Chase Grillo, Emma Haeberle, Stuart Law, Joshua Lester, Centaya Mendoza, Sidney Nichols, Evan Porter, Caleb Richter, Tanner Sackman, Samantha Vedders, Emma Wilson, Steven Zandell.
