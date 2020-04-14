OMAK - The city’s revised comprehensive park and recreation plan was approved April 6 by the city council.
The meeting was conducted remotely, per Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order, with participants calling in or following online.
The plan was written by former Omak Park Board member Todd Thorn of Canyon Wren Conservation and too more than a year and a half to do. An updated plan is required for the city to be eligible for grant funding from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
A hearing was conducted prior to the council’s unanimous approval of the plan.
Contract Planner Kurt Danison said the next funding cycle is June 1.
The plan includes an action plan with annual goals for the next five or six years. Most are not capital improvements, although there are some proposed capital projects that could be included in upcoming city budgets.
Plan priorities include opening the levy for trail access and access to the Okanogan River. It also includes a review and update of playground equipment in city parks.
Resident Elizabeth La Fountain commented on current parks, maintenance and what is being done. She expressed concern about Civic League Park and people sleeping there, and the need for lighting.
Police Chief Jeff Koplin said city ordinance requires that all parks be closed during hours of darkness and it is being enforced. Daytime is a different matter, since case law prevents the police from moving people during the day.
LaFountain also asked about the proposed levee trail and replacing the pool.
The city has access to the levy, but there is no other access. Danison said the trail project is in its early stages.
The plan calls for retaining qualified professionals to evaluate the existing pool.
In other business, the council:
-Had a moment of silence to reflect on the coronavirus situation, rather than reciting the flag salute. A photo of the flag in front of city hall was displayed.
-Learned the city qualified, for the 23rd year, as a Tree City USA community.
-Declared an emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ordinance gives city officials power to act quickly should the need arise, allows it to participate in funding opportunities and allows it to provide resources and mutual aid if needed.
-Guaranteed 5 percent city matching funds of $14,709 for the construction phase of the airport pavement project. The Federal Aviation Administration is providing 90 percent funding and the state Department of Transportation 5 percent.
-Approved a public works contract with Schmitt Electric, Wenatchee, for electrical upgrades in the Triangle Park area of East Side Park for $17,793.86, including sales tax. The area is used by concessionaires during the Omak Stampede. Money is coming from the hotel-motel tax fund.
-Awarded the Jasmine Street improvement project to POW Contracting, Pasco. POW will do the work for $583,623.40.
-Approved a consultant supplemental agreement with Gray and Osborne engineers, Yakima, for $175,087 for the Jasmine Street project.
-Approved an amendment to the contract with Gray and Osborne for sewer and water improvements.
-Amended an interagency agreement with the state Department of Natural Resources for the airport water infrastructure project. The amendment recognizes the project’s construction phase.
Council recently awarded the construction project to Selland Construction, Wenatchee, for nearly $975,000. The amendment recognizes the award so it can be reimbursed by DNR.
-Heard Koplin report that businesses are following Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to close certain businesses because of coronavirus concerns. He has met with other agencies and if the situation worsens, they have a plan in place to address law enforcement needs.
-Learned public works employees are doing cemetery cleanup and putting water on the parks. Each crew member has a vehicle to use and they are staying apart under social distancing recommendations. Work on the East Side Park lift station project continues as an essential project.
-Learned public works and police vehicles are being disinfected regularly.
