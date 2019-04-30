OMAK – Several personnel changes were accepted by the Omak School Board during its April 23 meeting.
Assignments for next year include Cassandra Offt, middle school teacher; Michelle Rubio, middle school social studies teacher; Brett Moser, secondary physical education teacher; Billie Johnson, special education teacher; John Wagner, middle school custodian; Steve Wells, East Omak Elementary custodian, and Tiffany Jones, payroll assistant.
Samantha Petersen will be reassigned to teach second grade at North Omak Elementary School and Jordan Sackman will become high school counselor.
Leaves of absence were approved for fourth grade teacher Monica Way for the 2019-20 school year, and high school library media secretary-technician Tiarha Agee, maternity leave.
Middle school teacher Melvyn Houtz resigned.
Certificated supplemental assignments were approved for Melissa Thomason, Catherine Morgan and Kara Thornton, all to teach summer school.
North custodian Greg Carlton is retiring.
Online program changes include John Bieker, middle school counselor, paternity leave; Beth Wilson, teacher, retirement, and Brian Layton, teacher, resignation.
In other business, the board:
-Heard from community member Boyd Walton, who encouraged positive engagements between students and the local community, and gave ideas for how to spread good news within the district to media outlets.
-Heard from community member Jim Miller, who spoke against the proposed idea to move future school buildings to Sand Flat Road property and agreed there were positive interactions with students and the community.
-Heard from building principals.
-Had a first reading of Washington State School Directors Association board policy updates on student/district employee boundaries.
-Approved the Omak East Elementary improvement plan for 2018-20.
-Approved the Washington State Health Care Authority professional services contract for 2019-25.
-Approved Northwest Team Building agreement for a challenge course to be built at Camp Disautel.
-Approved a dual credit agreement with Wenatchee Valley College for career and technical education for 2019-20.
-Approved a NewMarket Skills Center cooperative agreement for 2019-20 to engage in cooperative educational services with Tumwater School District No. 33, Thurston County No. 34.
-Approved Washington Interscholastic Activities Association membership renewal for 2019-20.
-Approved board of directors operating protocol for 2019-20.
-Approved a change order with Northwest Playground Equipment Inc. for North Omak Elementary School.
-Approved a special education in-service cooperative with North Central Educational Service District for 2019-20.
-Listened to information about Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10.
-Heard a safety report from Superintendent Erik Swanson.
