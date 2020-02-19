OMAK – Preliminary interviews with four semifinalist candidates for Omak School District superintendent will be conducted this week.
Two candidates were interviewed Tuesday, Feb. 18, by the Omak School Board. Two more will be interviewed Feb. 19.
Interviews will be in the Omak High School library, 20 S. Cedar St., and will be open to the public.
Jared Hoadley, Mead School District, and Jennifer Kindle, Selah School District, were scheduled to be interviewed Tuesday.
Wednesday candidates are Ryan Christoph, Omak Middle School principal, at 4 p.m. and Michael Porter, Omak district assistant superintendent, at 5:30 p.m.
An observation panel will participate in the preliminary interview process. Twelve members of the community and twelve school district employees will observe each candidate interview and provide written feedback to the board.
The board will select finalists and invite them to be interviewed again the week of Feb. 24.
Hoadley has been assistant superintendent for student services in the Mead School District since 2012. Previously, he was principal at Colbert Elementary School in the Mead School District.
He earned his doctorate from Washington State University and received his master’s degree from Gonzaga University.
Kindle has been executive director of student learning for the Selah School District since 2016. Previously, she was the principal of Selah High School.
She received her master’s degree from Central Washington University.
Christoph has been principal of Omak Middle School since 2018. Previously, he was the principal of East Omak Elementary.
Christoph, a 1996 Omak High School graduate, earned his doctorate at Washington State University and received his master’s degree from Whitworth College.
Porter has been assistant superintendent for the Omak School District since 2018. Previously, he was interim principal at Omak Middle School.
He received his master’s degree from Heritage College.
They are vying for the position being vacated at the end of this school year by Erik Swanson, who is retiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.