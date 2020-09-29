OMAK – Several staff changes were made by the Omak School Board when it met Sept. 28 via Zoom.
The board accepted classified assignments for Shawna Hollenbeck and Laura Snider, school nurses.
Leaves of absence were approved for Ginnie Jo Blue, Robin Worley and Linda Hartman, an East Omak Elementary para-educator.
The board accepted resignations from Washington Virtual Academy elementary teachers Stacy Bubnick and Samuel Berg, and approved WAVA assignments for Tanya Meyers, high school special education; Clayton Wood, high school physical education and health; Lisa Baum, elementary teacher; Jessica Massingale, elementary teacher; Peter O’Bannon, high school science; Jesse Sherwin, high school chemistry and physics; Mary Jo Vonasek, high school special education, and Tracy Windzer, high school history.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a contract amendment with North Central Educational Service District for nursing services.
-Approved agreements with Bellingham Technical College and Walla Walla Community College for Running Start programs.
-Approved student handbooks.
-Approved a Soar/Gear Up agreement.
-Amended the WAVA 2020-21 school year calendar.
-Postponed consideration of an amendment to the district’s 2020-21 calendar.
-Approved an E-Therapy agreement.
-Approved certification of compliance to the state of minimum basic education requirements.
-Approved the certificated administrator group memorandum of agreement for 2018-21. It incorporates a 1.6 percent state salary increase.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Public School Employees union.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Omak Education Association.
-Approved for first reading policies and procedures dealing with highly capable programs, excused an unexcused absences, sexual harassment, civility, and disciplinary action and discharge.
