OMAK - The Omak School Board is having its monthly meeting on the Zoom online platform.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. March 24. Staff, families and the community are invited to tune in, said spokeswoman Georgia Lamb.
The meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/757554012.
People can type the link into their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. A few minutes before the meeting goes live, the site will prompt the viewer to enter the meeting identification number, 757 554 012.
Both video and audio will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.