OMAK – The Omak School Board approved the 2022-23 school year calendars for the district and the Washington Virtual Academy online school during its Feb. 22 meeting.
Classes are set to start Aug. 31 for the district, with no school Sept. 5 (Labor Day), Sept. 9 (fair), Sept. 23 (Native American Day), Oct. 7 (professional development), Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), Nov. 23-25 (Thanksgiving break and Washington Native American Day, Dec. 19-30 (winter break), Jan. 16, 2023 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), Feb. 10, 2023 (professional development), Feb. 20, 2023 (Presidents Day), March 17, 2023 (professional day), April 3-7, 2023 (spring break) and May 29, 2023 (Memorial Day).
The last days of school will be June 9, 2023 (preschool) and June 16, 2023 (older students).
Omak High School graduation is set for June 10, WAVA graduation for June 11, and eighth grade promotion for June 15.
In other business, the board:
-Had a public hearing on director district boundary adjustments prompted by the 2020 Census. First reading of the adjustment was approved and moved to a second reading.
-Approved a field trip request from the Omak High School Key Club for the Pacific Northwest District conference March 11-13 in Portland, Ore.
-Learned family game night will be from 5-7 p.m. March 17 at North Omak Elementary School. The event is open to the public. The school also is hosting a March 14-18 book fair.
-Agreed to transfer $330,000 to the transportation vehicle fund to pay for two school buses.
-Approved a transfer of $3 million to the capital projects fund for current and future obligations.
-Approved a lease agreement with Chronicle Realty Holdings for 2022-27. The district will pay $700 per month, plus utilities, for storage space at The Chronicle’s building on Okoma Drive.
-Approved an agreement with Klimek Investments for 2022 to lease property at 21 N. Main St. The district will pay $1,000 per month.
-Learned a piece of playground equipment will be added at East Omak Elementary School this summer. Another playground unit will be added at North the following summer.
-Hired Ari Olsen and Andrea Bernardoni as long-term substitute teachers for WAVA, and Sandie Romine as a speech language pathologist.
-Accepted resignations from teachers Catherine Morgan, East; Sandi Hastin, East, and Linda Tupling, East, and the retirement of Steve Laughery, East.
-Approved leave requests from teachers Ambrose Bessette, high school; Samantha Peterson, North, and Cheryl Zahajko and Melanie Wyckoff, WAVA.
-Hired Casey Steveson, sign language interpreter; Jay Nearents and Christina Ortiz, para-educators at East, and Emmily Bronkhorst and Wendy Griffiths, para-educators at North.
-Approved transfers for Mary Beaton, student service specialist at North, and Amber Lobe, preschool para-educator at North.
-Approved leave for Tara Cruz, para-educator at East.
-Accepted resignations from Carl Christensen, bus driver; Rodney Turner, JOM para-educator at East, and Chris McCart, custodian.
-Hired Tyler Wells as high school head baseball coach, Cody Bucholz, middle school assistant wrestling coach, and Cary Tonasket, high school assistant golf coach.
-Approved out-of-endorsement placement requests for William Black, visual arts; Casey McNett, acting drama; Jocelyn Pearson, Spanish; Elizabeth Bremner, English-language arts and art; Nora Kayser, public speaking; Randy Rose, PE; Alicia Tonasket, social studies; Marianne Cuenco, WAVA algebra; Sally Karr, WAVA earth and space science and veterinary science; Sarah Layton, WAVA business communication; Joseph Mohn, WAVA PE; Matthew Mulvaney, WAVA computer literacy and finance; Miranda Nogaki, WAVA chemistry, agriculture and natural resources; Samantha Olson, WAVA photo imaging; Elizabeth Quitiquit, WAVA biology; Jesse Sherwin, WAVA ag and natural resources; Shannon Woods, WAVA English-language arts.
-Learned February enrollment was 1,450.83 full-time equivalent students, an increase of 44.01 FTEs from the budget projection of 1,417.6. WAVA enrollment was 5,024.66 FTE students, down 1,092.47 from the budget projection.
-Learned Business Week for Omak and Okanogan high schools’ juniors will be March 7-11 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex.
-Learned the Pioneer Players’ spring musical, “Amelie: Teen Edition,” is planned for May 2-5 and the high school drama class production of “Fools” is set for May 26-27.
