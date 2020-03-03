OMAK – Several field trip requests from Omak High School were approved Feb. 24 by the Omak School Board.
Teaching Everyone Awareness Club plans a trip March 26-27 to the Forefronts Day of Hope event in Seattle.
April brings trips by Gear Up to Central Washington University, Ellensburg; Upward Bound to Portland, Ore., for college visits, and Future Business Leaders of America to the state leadership conference in Spokane.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report from North Omak Elementary School Principal Jack Schneider and an early childhood report from Assistant Superintendent Michael Porter.
-Heard enrollment counts from Fiscal Administrator Scott Haeberle.
-Heard a safety report from Superintendent Erik Swanson.
-Approved policy and procedure updates dealing with school-based threat assessment, notification of threats of violence or harm, and bid or request for proposal requirements.
-Approved an educational consultant/negotiations service agreement with educational consultant Mike Parker. The agreement covers provisions of collective bargaining services by Parker to the district dealing with the teachers’ contract and revisions to the classified and secretarial employees’ contracts.
-Approved a Johnson O’Malley Act contract with the Colville Confederated Tribes. The agreement runs through Sept. 30, 2020.
-Made an operating transfer of $150,000 from the general fund to the transportation vehicle fund for purchase of a new bus.
-Read proclamations from Gov. Jay Inslee about Classified Employees Week and School Retirees Week.
