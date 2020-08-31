OMAK – The Omak School Board on Aug. 25 approved an agreement for Accelerate Education online instructional materials.
The district is using the service for remote education as the school year starts with online instruction. District teachers will provide additional lessons and coordinate their classrooms’ use of the Accelerate Education curriculum.
The program is aligned with state learning standards, said Superintendent Michael Porter.
Omak will pay $111,900 for the program, which includes workbooks, academic year licensing and district setup/COVID training.
In other business, the board:
-Approved certificated assignments for Eric Roylance, high school history teacher; Charles Pierce, middle school special education and math teacher; Sean Jackson, middle school STEM teacher, and Valerie Sarratt, high school English-language arts teacher.
-Approved in-district transfers for Lynn Hoover, middle school math teacher; Heidi Schneider, second grade teacher, and Katie Seyler, high school Title VI para-educator.
-Accepted the retirement of Nancy Kelly, high school English-language arts teacher.
-Approved Washington Virtual Academy (online) teaching assignments for Carolyn Kotowski, high school science; Brisa Montejano, high school foreign language; Sarah Bradley and Natalie Brucken, elementary special education; Heather Clauson, Samuel Bert and Stacy Bubnick, elementary; Ryan Knudson, middle school special education; Todd Pehowski, high school career and technical education; Emily Edeen and Kelly Fagerstrom, high school English-language arts, and Stacy Leeper, high school career and technical education.
-Accepted the resignation of Tone Tommervik, East special education para-educator, and terminated John Rogers, maintenance and grounds.
-Approved the administrative support salary schedule for 2020-21. The schedule reflects a 1.6 percent pay increase provided by the state.
-Approved an administrative support staff memorandum of understanding for 2020-21 to add that upon retirement, the employee will receive a prorated portion of vacation leave.
-Approved a district certificated administrator group memorandum of agreement for 2018-2021 to reflect a 1.6 percent salary increase provided by the state.
-Approved an interlocal agreement amendment for the early childhood program contract.
-Approved an agreement with Central Washington University for student teacher placement.
-Congratulated Human Resources Director LeAnne Olson on her upcoming retirement.
-Approved a board policy and procedure dealing with nutrition, health and physical fitness.
