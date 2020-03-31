OMAK – A contract for Omak School District’s new superintendent was approved March 24 by the Omak School Board during a virtual meeting on the Zoom platform.
Porter’s contract will run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2023.
He was selected Feb. 26 to succeed Erik Swanson, who is retiring at the end of June.
According to the contract, Porter’s work year will be 260 work days, minus paid holidays and paid vacation days, for 222 actual working days.
The district will pay him a minimum annual salary of $152,000, with yearly increases according to the U.S. implicit price deflator for administrators. The contract also agrees to award a 6 percent yearly performance award, longevity pay and a bonus for obtaining a doctoral degree.
Swanson’s base salary is $147,200, according to a database maintained by the Kitsap Sun newspaper.
In addition, the district agreed to pay Porter’s dues for membership in the American Association of School Administrators, Washington Association of School Administrators and one civic organization of his choosing.
Professional development, sick and disability leaves and other areas were covered.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a field trip request from the high school Teaching Everyone Awareness Club on the condition that school is in session by the field trip date. The group wants to attend a May 19-21 prevention summit in Centralia.
-Heard a safety report from Swanson.
-Had first readings of board policy updates dealing with opioid-related overdose reversal, emergency operation plan and associated student bodies.
-Approved an emergency suspension of policy during the coronavirus closure.
