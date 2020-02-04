OMAK – School will start Aug. 26 for the 2020-21 school year, the Omak School Board decided during its Jan. 28 meeting.
Days off during the year are Sept. 7, Labor Day; Sept. 11, fair day; Sept. 25, Native American Heritage Day; Oct. 12, professional development day; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Nov. 25-27, Thanksgiving break and Washington Native American Heritage Day; Dec. 21-31 and Jan. 1, 2021, winter break; Jan. 18, 2021, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 12, 2021, professional development day; Feb. 15, 2021, Presidents Day; April 5-9, 2021, spring break, and May 31, 2021, Memorial Day.
Early release days are Oct. 30, records; Jan. 22, 2021, semester ends, records and staff development, and March 31, 2021, quarter ends, records and professional development.
The last day of school will be June 10, 2021.
Board members also set the 2020-21 calendar for the online program.
In other business, the board:
-Received certificates of appreciation in honor of January being School Board Recognition Month.
-Received a $2,500 check from 12 Tribes Resort Casino in honor of School Board Recognition Month. General Manager Michael Miller and Hotel Manager Kassie Abrahamson-Pepin presented the board with the check through the casino’s “Change for Charities” program.
-Approved several field trip requests from the high school: Advanced choir trip to the Washington Music Educators’ Association all-state mixed choir event in Yakima in February; jazz choir trip to DiMiero Jazz Festival in Edmonds in March; Key Club trip to the district convention in Portland, Ore., in March; Spanish Club trip to Seattle Museum of Flight and state Capitol in Seattle and Olympia, respectively, in May.
-Listened to a Gear Up partnership presentation from coordinator Charles Zeller. Gear Up works with low-income middle and high school students to prepare them for a post-secondary program or institution through the help of Central Washington University grants.
-Had first readings of policy updates from the Washington State School Directors’ Association dealing with school-based threat assessment, notification of threats of violence or harm and bid or request for proposal requirements.
-Agreed to buy a replacement water source heat pump for the Omak Performing Arts Center.
