OMAK – The centennial of the Central Avenue bridge will be celebrated with a project to rehabilitate and widen the structure.
The state Department of Transportation plans a major remodeling project for the Okanogan River bridge, which was built in 1924.
“We are starting to have conversations about survey and design information,” said Omak City Administrator Todd McDaniel.
According to a state project overview, the bridge – which is part of Highway 155 – will be widened from 20 feet to 26 feet by removing existing sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
“Widening the driving area of the bridge to two 11-foot lanes with shoulders will allow large vehicles to travel safely across the bridge,” said the project outline.
The project includes “scarifying” (cutting and removing debris) the existing bridge deck and applying a concrete overlay to improve the driving surface and extend the service life of the bridge.
Along with that work will come a new, 14-foot-wide bridge north of the existing bridge to accommodate pedestrians, bicycles and horses, said the state.
Estimated cost of the project is $15.8 million, with work running until fall 2025.
The project, which is in the pre-construction phase, will require two construction seasons. Design work is anticipated through 2023.
The project would be advertised in January 2024.
According to the project outline, the pedestrian bridge would be constructed first – in spring 2024 - to ensure pedestrian access is maintained. During that work, the existing bridge would function as normal, accommodating both pedestrians and vehicles with only minor construction delays, the state said.
The following year, in spring 2025, sidewalks will be removed and the lanes widened on the vehicle bridge. A detour onto Highway 97 will be necessary during construction season.
According to The Chronicle of May 24, 1923, the current bridge was proposed as a replacement for an earlier, steel bridge that cost the city $2,000 a year in upkeep. On Jan. 4, 1924, the old bridge was moved to make way for the new one, but construction was halted as the temperature dipped to 26 degrees below zero.
On July 17, 1924, some 3,500 people gathered for the opening of the five-span, concrete arch bridge.
As time went on, vehicles became larger. City leaders have been trying for more than 40 years to convince state officials to do something about the narrow span that sits at an angle skewed from the roadway on both ends of the bridge.
But inspections deemed the bridge structurally sound, though functionally obsolete.
In July 1980, nine members of the state Legislative Transportation Committee visited Omak to learn about the bridge.
City officials staged a close encounter between a logging truck and a school bus to illustrate the problem. The truck’s wheels scraped the south sidewalk, while about a foot separated the two vehicles.
“The bridge was built in the days of the Model T, before semi-trucks, then-Mayor Clarence Nash told the legislators.
A Department of Transportation official said in 1979 dollars, the bridge would cost more than $1 million to widen. Replacing it was estimated at about the same cost.
The bridge project has been in and out of the state budget several times since then.
