OMAK – The city’s projected revenue for 2021 appears to be about the same as this year’s, and no utility increases are anticipated.
The city council had a budget workshop Oct. 26 via Zoom.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the proposed 2021 budget is almost identical to the 2020 budget. Despite COVID-19, the city did not see an overall reduction in revenue this year.
He said he’s being sensitive to revenue in the proposed budget. He projects sales tax revenue to remain steady, largely because the city has big box stores.
Some revenue losses were seen this year in specific areas, including the swimming pool, RV park and Omak Stampede. The pool did not open, campgrounds were ordered closed for several weeks and Stampede was canceled.
A 3 percent wage increase for city employees is built into the proposed budget, McDaniel said. Negotiations are underway with Teamsters Local 760, which represents police officers.
No new city positions are anticipated. Employee medical coverage cost is lower than projected.
Public Works Director Ken Mears had some large projects in 2020 and projected revenues for his department are about the same throughout. No utility rate increases are expected, since reserves are solid.
Other areas discussed:
City hall and finance
Operational expenditures for city hall and the finance department will remain about the same as in 2020.
A proposed $11,000 expenditure would go toward replacing financial server hardware.
Proposed capital outlay includes feasibility studies for the pool and fire/police facilities, and replacement of a quarter of the city hall roof to remedy a leak.
Police department
Chief Jeff Koplin said the proposed 2021 budget is similar to the 2020 operations budget except for an increase to the police operations, small tools and equipment account. He plans to buy some new equipment this year, and recently purchased desktop computers to replace outdated ones.
He intends purchase a few more desktops in addition to replacing radios and Tasers.
He’s also coordinating with Okanogan County on communications. Council discussed getting cellphones for officers.
McDaniel said the proposed budget includes $10,000 for a police vehicle. The department also requested server hardware.
Fire department
Turnout gear replacement will continue in 2021, Chief Kevin Bowling told the council. The city would purchase five sets and Fire District No. 3 would purchase five sets.
Also proposed is purchase of a treadmill and stair exercise equipment. The department’s exercise equipment was purchased about 20 years ago using funds from fair ice cream sales, but the equipment now is breaking down and more repairs are needed.
He noted the equipment is used heavily by city employees.
Purchase of a new fire truck is proposed. A loan will be sought, said McDaniel.
Bowling said the current truck is 30 years old and scheduled for replacement. He said he hopes the new one will be less than $500,000.
The truck to be replaced is worth around $20,000-$25,000 for resale.
Building department.
Building Official Tyler Wells said several of his operational budget lines have decreased.
He requested an increase in the travel and training account so he could obtain another certification. He also noted the mayor’s proposed budget reflected $500 in his office and operating supplies account and it should be $2,500 so he can buy the online version of the building code books.
Hotel/motel fund
McDaniel gave an overview of the fund and requests made by various organizations.
Council discussed a proposal for an events coordinator to serve as a liaison for the chamber of commerce, visitor information center, Omak Stampede and the museum.
Affordable housing fund
McDaniel reminded council about the new restricted fund created for the affordable housing sales tax. The fund will receive a portion of the sales and use tax, which can be used for the acquisition, construction or rehabilitation of affordable housing, and support operation and maintenance costs.
No expenditures are anticipated for 2021. Revenue received to date is minimal so, it will take some time for the fund balance to build, he said.
Block grant fund
The fund balance in the account was transferred into the storm drain fund, said McDaniel.
The storm drain project, which is funded by a community development block grant, requires the city use the funds toward the project. There was discussion about outstanding lien amounts on block grant homes.
Stampede arena fund
Funds are accruing to cover the final LOCAL loan payments for construction, McDaniel said.
The city receives Okanogan County o.09 tax money, in addition to admission tax and hotel motel funds, to pay principal and interest on the loan through 2023. After that, the city will no longer receive the county .money and the fund balance will cover loan payments through 2029.
Public works
Mears said his proposed 2021 budget is lean and tight, and he is looking forward to a recovery year after several projects this year.
The only significant item in the general parks fund is for repair and maintenance of the tennis courts.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, some projects – including tennis court repair - were put on hold in 2020. Another is replacement of playground equipment in Julia Maley Park.
Training
Mayor Cindy Gagne said she anticipates online virtual training to continue into 2021.
She understands there may be a need for some in-person training but expects it to be minimal. She asked to reduce travel and training expenditures in all departments for 2021.
The next budget workshop will be Nov. 9.
