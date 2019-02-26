OMAK – The city is buying new water meter boxes.

The city will buy the boxes from Consolidated Supply Co. for $5,248.62.

The boxes will allow the city to have extras on hand as replacements.

In other business, the council:

-Approved purchase of a gear reducer drive for the sewage treatment plant from BDI, Wenatchee, for @12,154.60.

-Approved a supplemental agreement with the state Department of Transportation for sub-consultant services during acquisition of land at the Engh Road-Highway 97 intersection in preparation for a road improvement project.

-Authorized repair of the Ash Street booster pump. Omak Machine Shop will repair the pump for $9,769.96. Another pump will be rebuilt.

-Approved a contract with Terry Savage, Omak, for right of way consulting services for the Engh Road intersection project. Three appraisers are needed under federal funding rules; the city had two.

-Learned the city ark board wants to change its meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. An ordinance will be prepared for the council’s consideration.

-Learned Fire Chief Kevin Bowling is backing off on hiring a part-time firefighter. He said it’s difficult to find someone to do the job, which offered no benefits, and that more of the person’s time would be needed by the city than Fire District No. 3. The city and fire district were going to split the cost of the position.