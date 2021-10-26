OMAK – Cleanup day in Omak is set for Saturday, Nov. 6.
City residents can set out yard clippings and other natural vegetation the night before for pickup Saturday by Sunrise Disposal. Items should be placed in the normal trash pickup area.
Bags and bundles should be no heavier than 60 pounds. Branches should be no bigger than eight inches in diameter and four feet long, and must be bundled and tied or bagged for easy handling, said the city.
Natural vegetation includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds, branches and trimmings. Fence posts, boards, plywood, lumber and tree stumps do not qualify.
