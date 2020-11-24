Approval of 2021 budget expected Dec. 7
OMAK – A final budget hearing and first reading of the 2021 budget were conducted during the Omak City Council’s Nov. 16 meeting.
The council met via Zoom.
During the budget hearing, City Administrator Todd McDaniel reminded council they had approved a 1 percent increase in property taxes for 2021 and had budget workshops Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.
He said the proposed 2021 budget is similar to this year’s budget with no significant changes. It will allow the city to maintain a level of service as it was prior to COVID.
During the first reading of the budget ordinance, McDaniel noted that it does not reflect an increase in utilities and the proposed expenditures fairly reflect with the city expects to spend in 2021. He said there are a couple of outstanding items, one being ongoing negotiations with the police Teamsters union and the other for insurance.
He said received an invoice from Cities Insurance of Washington reflecting an 8 percent increase, which he said was minimal so he chose not to enter it into all the funds.
Budget approval is scheduled for the Dec. 7 meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The budget anticipates $13.84 million in revenue and $14.07 million in expenditures, with a beginning fund balance at $7.76 million and an ending fund balance of $7.53 million.
In other business, the council:
-Had a first reading on a garbage fund amendment for 2020. McDaniel said contract pricing to Sunrise Disposal Inc. is projected to be higher than what was estimated in the 2020 budget document. The ordinance would increase the garbage fund an additional $30,000 for a total expenditure of $1.03 million.
A portion of the $30,000 expenditure will go toward the contractor and the rest is for the B&O taxes. The expenditure will be offset by revenues, which are up.
-Heard reports on COVID-19 from Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, and Michael Porter, Omak school superintendent
-Confirmed Mayor Cindy Gagne’s appointment of Jo Dabalos Stalder to the Omak Library Board.
-Learned the Meadow Point apartment project got underway that day.
-Agreed to have McDaniel and Public Works Director Ken Mears continue with the application process for a drinking water state revolving fund loan.
-Heard McDaniel request a meeting with the council finance committee to discuss a potential appropriation to the library fund.
