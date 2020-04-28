OMAK - Coronavirus testing ability in the county remains a concern of Okanogan County Public Health, Omak City Council members learned April 20.
The council met remotely via the Zoom platform.
Okanogan County Community Health Director Lauri Jones said the lack of testing capability and that is her biggest concern. Numbers are not reflecting what is currently happening and it may give everyone a false sense of security, she said.
Jones said she understands that people are getting anxious to get back to work, but she asked that they comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order.
She expressed concern about a “second wave” of illness, so the nation and state have guidelines to open slowly. She acknowledged that it is a bad situation for small businesses but, the health care system already is stretched thin.
Mayor Cindy Gagne said she has been hearing about the tracing element of COVID-19 and asked what do that would look like and if there were enough people to make that happen in Okanogan County.
Jones said the governor is looking at a work force of 1,000 people who can conduct contact tracing. They would identify and trace people who may have come into contact with an infected person.
For example, she said health officials have tied several cases in the Methow Valley to an event at the Twisp Community Center. Thats led to tracing people on the west side of Washington to determine whether they were positive for COVID-19. Councilwoman Michelle Gaines asked if the testing problem was statewide or just an east side issue.
Jones said tests destined for Okanogan County were diverted to Yakima and Grant counties as cases exploded there.
Councilman Barry Freel asked about turnaround time for test results and was told it’s now two days. He asked if there is a lineup of people waiting to be tested.
Confluence Health and Family Health Centers have conducted most testing in the county, but are testing only those who meet certain criteria, Jones said. People testing positive have symptoms that run the gamut from headaches, feeling lethargic to having a sore throat, so the virus includes more than a fever or cough.
Councilman Dave Womack, who works at Confluence Health, said six to 12 people are tested daily. He asked about herd immunity.
Jones said a person could be asymptomatic not enough is known about herd immunity with the virus. Initially, symptoms lasted three to 14 days, but now officials are seeing them last almost three weeks.
She said testing is not forced on anyone.
Police Chief Jeff Koplin said he heard from some local businesses that they intend to open May 4, regardless of whether Inslee extends his closure orders. He said he wants to contact and educate those business owners.
Jones said there will be a slow roll-out, which she believes to include social distancing, disinfecting and responsibility on employers to monitor staff if they are sick.
Womack said it’s hard for people to understand social distancing when they are not allowed to camp but you can shop at big-box stores.
Jones said there is nothing fair about the situation.
She said more than 85 percent of hunting and fishing licenses are sold to people out of the area, and county commissioners are trying to discourage tourism. Some people are trying to get short-term rentals from Oroville to the Methow so they can leave the state’s “hot zones,” she said.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the Public Safety Committee met.
-Learned Building Official Tyler Wells has been conducting video inspections by receiving photographs and having video chats with contractors. He has received calls from homeowners about improvement projects.
Last week he administratively approved a short plat for 116 W. Grape Ave. April 22 was the last day for comment; after that he planned to finalize the short plat.
-Heard Fire Chief Kevin Bowling report his crew is healthy. This will be the sixth week with no training, but his crew is still responding to calls.
He is working to obtain three quotes for the city hall fire alarm system he is waiting for the last one.
He has continued to issue burn permits but is asking citizens not to burn. China Express is back up after a kitchen fire a few weeks ago.
-Heard Police Chief Jeff Koplin say things are going well, with the call load lower than normal, although there’s been an increase in domestic violence and assaults calls because people are stuck at home.
Because there are booking restrictions, officers are having to find other ways to remedy situations.
-Assistant Public Works Director Wayne Beetchenow said the crew is busy and he has been seeking quotes for replacing the playground equipment at Julia Maley Park on Fourth Avenue.
-Learned spring cleanup is planned for May 2, with curbside pickup of yard waste.
-Heard a $20,000 CARES Act grant is available for the Omak Municipal Airport. City Administrator Todd McDaniel plans to meet with the Personnel/Finance Committee to discuss the grant.
-Learned the city has not seen an impact on hotel-motel tax receipts yet from the coronavirus closures.
