OMAK - The city council was briefed during its March 16 meeting on Okanogan County Public Health response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauri Jones, community health director, said testing is being done in Okanogan County, with no positive cases so far.
People asked to stay six feet away from each other.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered an immediate two-week closures of all restaurants, bars and entertainment businesses. President Donald Trump also released federal guidelines that day.
Jones told the council it should support of mandates set by Inslee.
Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker asked about the closure of tribal casinos. Jones said because Indian tribes are sovereign her agency does not regulate them. However, the tribe did close its 12 Tribes Resort Casino just outside Omak because an employee was being tested for the virus.
Mayor Cindy Gagne asked about enforcement of the governor’s mandates.
Jones said local agencies are in a partnership and should remain positive, and if someone decides to go rogue, it is an opportunity for people to teach children about civic duty. As a group, the community can put pressure on others to do the right thing and follow mandates.
Jones said people should check the state Department of Health website and hotline for more information.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne declare Friday, April 24, as Arbor Day. A tree will be planted.
-Affirmed Gagne’s appointments to the Civil Service Board. Appointed were Charles Pecha, Ron Schimke and Nattalie Cariker.
-Affirmed mayoral appointments of Dale Erickson, Mark Brown, Randy Reed, Shea Brewer and Dan Higbee to the Building Code Board of Appeals.
-Approved a Federal Aviation Administration agreement with J-U-B Engineers Inc., Spokane, for airport taxiways and apron areas pavement maintenance at the Omak Municipal Airport.
The company will do crack and seal coating, plus markings.
-Approved a resolution for contract with Schmitt Electric Inc., Wenatchee, for generator connections at city lift stations and wells. The estimated quote is $20,914, which is over budget by $913.
The city will absorb the overage, reasoning that the connections are critical to the city’s health and safety. The ability to connect the mobile generator to the infrastructures during a power outage is crucial, said city officials.
-Awarded a contract for water and sewer system improvements to POW Contracting, Pasco, for $2.027 million. Pipkin Construction, Wenatchee, was the only other bidder, at $2.08 million.
-Learned the library heating system has been repaired.
-Learned Okanogan County Community Action Council might get a grant to assist with construction of 22 housing units that could be used for quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.
If approved, the units could be constructed by April. Once the crisis is over, Community Action would use the units as a year-round facility for the homeless, Gagne said.
