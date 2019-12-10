OMAK - The city has a new budget anticipating $16.04 million in revenue and $20.29 million in expenditures.
The city council approved the 2020 budget during its Dec. 2 meeting.
Under the spending plan, the city anticipates a $10.7 million beginning fund balance, but would draw that down to $5.83 million by the end of the year as an ending fund balance.
The budget includes $3.98 million in current expense fund revenue such as property taxes; $2.36 million in special funds revenue for services such as city streets, cemetery, library, hotel-motel tax, a block grant, Stampede Arena and drug enforcement; $40,750 in real estate excise tax; $8.52 million in propriety funds for utilities such as water, sewer and garbage; $1.13 million in internal service funds, and $225 in fiduciary funds.
On the expenditure side, expected current expense expenditures total $4.46 million, special revenue funds $2.72 million, proprietary funds $11.41 million, and internal service funds, nearly $1.68 million.
The city plans utility increases. Water, sewer, garbage and storm drain rates will increase by 2 percent.
City Clerk Connie Thomas estimated the increase to an average single-family base bill will be $2.99 per month.
In a separate action, the council approved a salary schedule for non-union employees with a 3 percent increase. The exception is for seasonal pool employees, who make minimum wage as set by the state.
In other business, the council:
-Heard complaints from Jim Mastey, 431 Jasmine St., and Kathy Johnson, 401 Jasmine St., about people speeding on the street. The street is used by walkers and bicyclists, and safety is a concern.
Johnson said a car came through her fence and came inches from hitting her home.
Mastey asked about placing a solar-powered, flashing sign on the street.
Councilman Steve Clark said the 2020 budget includes money for several solar speed signs, one of which will be placed on Jasmine Street.
Police Chief Jeff Koplin concurred with Mastey and Johnson’s comments.
Councilman Dave Womack suggested the signs be moved from time to time.
-Agreed to buy five sets of turnout gear for the fire department from Globe Manufacturing Co.
-Agreed to buy fuel products from Whitley Fuel, Okanogan, during 2020.
-Approved a resolution amending an agreement with Gray and Osborne engineers, Yakima, for the storm drain project funded by a state community development block grant.
-Approved a right of way easement for Okanogan County Public Utility District to provide electricity and fiber optics service to the Omak Municipal Airport for the planned state Department of Natural Resources fire base.
-Learned Okanogan County is working on a contract with a Seattle company to come to the area on Saturdays to collect latex paint cans. The state would put a surcharge on latex paint to fund the project.
-Learned the city will get state Transportation Improvement Board funding for the sidewalk project from Fifth Avenue to Highway 97. The sidewalk would tie into improvements near the Omak Community Center.
The project would cost about $250,000.
