OMAK – The Omak City Council, during its July 19 meeting, approved a COVID-19 sick leave policy for employees.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said not many employees were exposed to COVID in 2020. Those who were used the 80 hours of sick leave allowed by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act through Dec. 31, 2020.
This year, there has been more employee exposure and those employees used city-provided sick time or annual leave. To help mitigate the impact to employees, the new policy makes an unused 80 hours from 2020 available through Dec. 31, 2021.
Council was split on the vote, with Michael Foth, Barry Freel, Walt Womack, Michelle Gaines and Dave Womack voting yes, and Nattalie Cariker and Steve Clark voting no.
Cariker said she believes the policy is too restrictive.
Clark said employees had the opportunity in 2020 to use the time, the virus could go on for years and at what point does the city say no. He said sick leave is available to all employees and should be used appropriately.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a professional service agreement for lobbyist and government relations services with Northwest Solutions, Mara Machulsky. The cost is $1,750 per month.
Machulsky previously worked with Jim Rowland, Omak, who has been the city’s lobbyist but is retiring.
-Approved an agreement with the Washington State Auditor’s Office for data sharing.
-Approved a cost allocation policy, per a recommendation from the state auditor’s office.
-Approved a loan contract with the state Department of Health from the drinking water state revolving fund for design and construction of a treatment facility to improve Julia Maley Park well water quality and remove arsenic. The total loan amount is $2,012,546 with an interest rate of 1.75 percent.
McDaniel explained the city has debt service that is dropping off and the loan payment will take its place on customer billings.
-Learned a Fed Ex truck was stolen earlier in the day while the driver was delivering packages to city hall. A suspect was arrested.
-Learned Police Chief Dan Christensen has applied for several grants to help cover costs of bullet-proof vests and body cameras.
-Learned the swimming pool will close for the season Aug. 10.
