OMAK – The Omak City Council has authorized submission of funding applications to the state Recreation and Conservation Office for a new, in-ground skate park.
The council met Aug. 3 via the Zoom online platform.
Under the original youth athletic field application, the city would match $17,395, the Washington wildlife and recreation program would provide $51,000 and the youth athletic field grant would provide $350,000.
However, based on guidance from the Recreation and Conservation Office, the city is seeking 100 percent funding of $418,000 with no match.
A second application was authorized to the wildlife and recreation program for matching funding.
In other business, the council:
-Heard from new Omak School District Superintendent Michael Porter, who talked about school reopening challenges.
-Heard from Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health. He introduced Dr. Douglas Wilson, his successor, and talked about COVID-19. He said even if a vaccine is developed, it won’t mean universal immunity and people should recognize the disease is here to stay and people have to deal with it.
He advised people to maintain physical distance, don’t get into crowds, wear a mask and wash hands.
-Experienced an interruption in the meeting at 7:40 p.m. because the meeting was hacked by “Zoom bombers.” Everyone exited the meeting and City Administrator Todd McDaniel had a new meeting set up by 7:43 p.m.
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne proclaim September 2020 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
-Authorized a change order for Selland Construction for the airport water project. A panel has to be relocated since it’s too close to a water distribution line.
-Agreed to buy grit removal parts for the wastewater treatment plant from Kuster-Water Corp.
-Agreed to purchase land for right of way and construction easements for the Engh Road reconstruction project.
-Agreed to purchase public works modules and hardware for computer tablets for the current asset management system. The modules and hardware will allow the public works crew to work independently in the field and stay physically separated.
Members of the public would be able to report public works issues online.
Federal CARES Act money is paying for the purchase.
-Approved a COVID-19 policy.
-Learned the East Side Park lift station is operational.
-Learned sales tax revenue for July was $195,707, the highest it’s been for July since the city has been tracking the figures.
-Talked about pros and cons of reopening city hall to walk-in customers. Staff members already are in offices that are behind glass, but there are concerns about people using restrooms, touching doors and counters, and visiting with office staff.
