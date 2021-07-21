OMAK – The city is buying Tasers, body cameras and technical support for the police department.
During the city council’s July 6 meeting, the council authorized purchase of 12 Tasers and body cameras, plus training and software support to manage video images and evidence.
The council Personnel/Finance Committee recommended approval of the purchase of equipment produced by Axon Enterprise Inc.
The purchase may be eligible for America Rescue Act funding, said City Todd Administrator McDaniel.
Cost would be $24,819.26 each year for five years, or a total of $124,096.30.
Police Chief Dan Christensen said the equipment would help the department comply with several new state laws concerning police conduct and use of force.
The council also approved an intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with the League of Oregon Cities. The city anticipates using the league to purchase the Tasers-camera package for the police department.
In other business, the council:
-Agreed to buy a lawn sweeper from Turf Star through the state purchasing cooperative. Total price is $29,029, which is under budget.
The old one, a 2006 model, was scheduled for replacement this year.
-Agreed to make the part-time records clerk position full time.
-Learned the city has applied for a $22,000 grant for the Omak Municipal Airport from the Federal Aviation Administration.
-Talked about Mayor Cindy Gagne’s executive order banning sale and use of fireworks in the city for Fourth of July. City Attorney Mick Howe said he believes the city was on solid ground in issuing the ban and that the city erred on the side of protecting the community.
Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said he has been on the fire department for 43 years and this was the lightest Fourth in terms of responding to fires. He thanked Gagne for the order and said he heard appreciation from city residents.
