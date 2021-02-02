OMAK — The Omak City Council, during its Jan. 18 Zoom meeting, heard a proposal to have a healthy checkout ordinance to address unhealthy foods being sold at store checkout stands.
Cathy Covington, who is working on a master’s degree in public health, told council there are concerns about such foods. She shared a Power Point presentation.
The topic of fast foods and child obesity also was raised.
Covington said fast food also is related to child obesity and a policy can be drafted to address that, too.
She said Berkeley, Calif., has an ordinance on the topic and has banned junk food, but she is proposing a softer approach for Omak.
In other business, the council:
- Approved an interlocal agreement with Okanogan County for building official services.
City Building Official Tyler Wells said the agreement is used by Okanogan County with all municipalities so the county can cover city building inspection and plan review services during out-of-town training, personal leave and unforeseen circumstances.
The agreement is renewed annually.
- Agreed to purchase a Ford Explorer through the state purchasing cooperative for use by the public works department.
Public Works Director Ken Mears said the vehicle will replace a fleet truck and can be used throughout the city by staff. The purchase is through Columbia Ford, Longview, for $35,688.53.
- Agreed to buy a Ford Inceptor police vehicle through the state purchasing co-op.
Mears said the vehicle will replace an older police vehicle and will come fully equipped except for department graphics and other specialized items. It is similar to one purchased in 2020.
It will be purchased through Columbia Ford for $53,882.39.
- Approved a police labor agreement with Teamsters Local No. 760.
City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the three-year agreement is with police officers and sergeants. The current agreement expired Dec. 31, 2020.
The new agreement provides for a salary increase but the most significant change is in medical benefits, he said. Officers are on the LEOFF Trust Medical Plan but will move to the Teamsters Medical Plan by Dec. 31, 2021.
When that happens, the city will see a significant savings in monthly medical premiums, he said.
- Amended the Omak Municipal Code to implement state building codes.
Wells said because of COVID-19, the state delayed implementation of the 2018 International Building Codes, which were scheduled to go into effect in July 2020 but were delayed until February 2021.
The city amends its code every three years in accordance with state administrative code, but rather than doing that the staff recommended changes to the wording to “most current codes.”
- Heard an update on parking in the Wildwood subdivision. An ordinance will be prepared to allow parking on one side of the street.
- Learned interviews are planned for a camp host at Carl Precht RV Park within East Side Park.
