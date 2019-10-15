OMAK – Budget season has started.
The Omak City Council, during its Oct. 7 meeting, heard Mayor Cindy Gagne say she plans to prepare a budget message and have her budget proposal available Oct. 21.
The clerk/administrator budget proposal was released Sept. 26.
A budget workshop will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at city hall, 2 N. Ash St.
The 2020 budget must be approved by Dec. 31.
In other business, the council:
-Approved an ordinance appropriating $19,000 for plan check services by an outside service.
-Agreed to buy new point-of-sale equipment for fuel sales at the airport. The old system is unreadable and no longer supported.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Okanogan County Community Coalition for underage emphasis and compliance checks for alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.
-Accepted a state Department of Ecology air quality grant of $10,000 for fall curbside cleanup.
-Learned Omak Police Department Officer Brien Bowling has been promoted to the detective position vacated recently by Marcos Ruiz. Ruiz now is the Brewster police chief.
-Learned a backup generator will cost about $12,400 to rent for three weeks while the city’s sewage treatment plan backup generator is being rebuilt.
-Learned repairs for the damaged radar speed sign on Oak Street will be about $300, which is less than xpected.
-Heard from Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker that Harvest Fest will be Oct. 26 in Civic League Park. A zombie fun run also is planned.
Council members were encouraged to volunteer to help with the event. Donations of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows also were sought for s’mores.
The Christmas parade and downtown activities will be Dec. 14.
-Learned the police department planned to participate in a disability fair Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare is hosting. The department will have a photo booth so people with disabilities can have a photo taken so the photo and information about the person can be entered into the Spillman law enforcement computer system.
