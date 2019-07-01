OMAK – Staff salary schedules for administrators and support personnel are under review by the Omak School Board.
The board was scheduled to act on them during its June 25 meeting, but instead opted to review them some more.
Under the proposed administrative schedule, the high school principal’s salary would be $122,767 for the coming school year. Other proposed salaries include high school assistant principal, $109,242; middle school principal, $119,646; middle school assistant principal, $106,641; elementary principal, $116,525; assistant superintendent in charge of curriculum and instruction, $130,050; director of special education, $116,545; director of athletics and activities, $104,040, and director of career and technical education, $95,717.
For support personnel, proposed salaries range from $20.89 per hour to $36.06 per hour, depending on the position and years of experience.
Proposed pay for supervisors and exempt staff ranges from $43,504 to $132,937, depending on the position and years of experience.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a safety report from Superintendent Erik Swanson. Administrators recently attended national safety training. An active shooter training is planned Aug. 27.
-Approved policy updates on rights and responsibilities, student conduct expectations and reasonable sanctions and student discipline.
-Decided to continue having Chartwells provide food service.
-Declared two school buses as surplus property so they can be sold.
-Renewed a license with eLuma Online School Psychology.
-Approved an agreement with Eastern Washington University for an alternate route certification program.
-Approved agreements with North Central Educational Service District for hardware/software, network/systems support, a crisis management cooperative and absence management.
-Approved an educational products and services agreement amendment with Washington Virtual Academy/K12.
-Hired Lee Barrow to teach middle school math; Jama VanBrunt, second grade; Elizabeth Wilhelm, second grade, and Britani Pitts, first grade.
-Approved reassignments or transfers for Melissa Maple, special education resource room teacher at North Omak Elementary School, and Heidi Schneider, remote case special education manager for elementary.
-Accepted the resignations of Emily Abrahamson, high school Salish teacher; Summer Smith, fourth grade teacher; Teresa Shelley, first grade teacher; Annie Lindsley, kindergarten teacher.
-Accepted the retirement of fifth grade teacher Lee Barnett.
-Approved supplemental assignments for Michael Huckins, high school math summer school teacher; Chris Werner, high school social studies summer school teacher; Alex Love, high school English summer school teacher; Nathan White, middle school summer school director/teacher, and Michoel Robinson, North elementary summer school teacher.
-Approved online program certificated assignments for Ginnie Jo Blue, Erin Tostenson, Hannah Baisch, Marisa Mitterholzer, Josh Robins, Caitlin Morrison, Sally Karr, Shannon Woods, Josh Robins and Jeremey Kelley.
-Reassigned online teacher Stephanie Haegele.
-Accepted resignations of online teacher Kelly Fisk and Kelly Harned.
-Approved classified position assignments for Amy Hessman, high school library/media secretary technician; Gloria Adolph, preschool para-educator; Kristen McElligott, high school custodian, and Benjamin Blaney, North custodian.
-Approved classified position resignations for Anthony Dee, high school custodian, and Ellen Roberts, high school special education para-educator.
-Accepted the retirement of Greg Carlton, North custodian.
-Approved classified supplemental assignments for Nora Kayser and Erik Johnson, middle school summer para-educator.
-Approved co-curricular assignments for Stacy McClellan, half-time cheerleader adviser; Brett Moser, high school assistant football coach, and Lance O’Dell, middle school girls’ basketball coach.
-Accepted resignations from Lance O’Dell, high school assistant boys’ basketball coach, and Randy Rose, middle school eighth-grade girls’ basketball coach.
