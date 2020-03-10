OMAK - Bus driver Penny Statler and second grade teacher Brandy Popelier are Omak School District’s excellence award winners for 2019-20.
They will be honored April 22 during the Okanogan County excellence banquet at Bridgeport Middle School.
Statler is the district’s classified staff honoree, while Popelier is the certificated staff award winner.
The district said the two contribute toward creating a positive building and/or district climate, participate in building and/or district leadership, show evidence of ongoing improvement of student achievement and promote positive relationships with students, staff and the community.
Each spring, districts and North Central Educational Service District honor top classified and certificated staff members.
