OMAK – Enrollment in the Omak School District is slightly above the budgeted amount as the year draws to a close.
Board members heard a report during their May 28 meeting.
The 2018-19 budget anticipates full-time equivalent enrollment of 1,517.09 students for the year. FTE figures are used because not all students attend classes full time.
As of the May count, the average was 1,525.81.
Enrollment in the online Washington Virtual Academy K12 program was projected at 3,400 full-time equivalent students for the year. As of May, enrollment was 3,650.53.
In other business, the board:
-Heard the high school student report from Sidney Nichols, junior representative to the board.
-Thanked senior Kanen Ables for his year of service as senior board representative. He was presented a gavel.
-Approved several field trip requests from the high school: Associated student body leadership training at Camp Disautel in August; Gear Up trips to Central Washington University and Rocky Reach Dam in June and August; Drama/Theater Club trip to Fifth Avenue Theater in Seattle in June; Upward Bound trips to Camp OrToHa at Lost Lake, Diablo Lake, Garden Ecology Week in Tonasket, Washington State University and STEM Yellowstone National Park Adventure in June and July, and an Xtreme Challenge trip to take a barista class in Sumner in June for students wanting to work at the high school’s “OP Plaza” coffee stand.
-Heard presentation by Mark Christiano, head of Washington Virtual Academy, and colleague Cindy Wright about WAVA successes and statistics.
-Approved second and final readings of updates for board policies dealing with enrollment, sexual harassment of students, maintaining professional staff/student boundaries, disciplinary action and discharge, funds and accounts and revenues from various sources.
-Had first readings of policies dealing with rights and responsibilities, and student conduct expectations,
-Approved a change order for Northwest Playground Equipment Inc.
-Recognized board member Marjorie Thompson’s Friend of Children award, which was presented last month by North Central Educational Service District.
-Decided on tentative dates for board work sessions. Dates are June 18, July 17 and Aug. 14, all from noon to 4 p.m.
-Approved contracts with North Central Educational Service District, language acquisition cooperative; Okanogan County Child Development Association; Bright Star Services, birth to 3 early intervention; North Central ESD, STEM cooperative; ESL Counseling Services Inc., Project GLAD training; North Central ESD, itinerant staff services.
-Learned a summer school session will be offered for retained and incoming kindergarten students and other children who need more reading assistance.
