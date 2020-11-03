Online WAVA program numbers rise
OMAK – Omak School District enrollment for both September and October enrollment was lower than the projected 2020-21 school year average.
In both months, the district had 1,422.33 full-time equivalent students, school board members learned during their Oct. 27 meeting. The budget projection for the year’s average is 1,499.83 FTE.
Enrollment at North Omak Elementary School was 335 full-time equivalent students for both months, 31.53 FTE students below the budget figure and 72.20 below last year at the same time.
East enrollment, at 349.6 FTE for both months, was 22.76 FTE students below budget and 11.54 below the previous year, while middle school enrollment was 325.55 FTE students for both months, 15.36 below budget and 64.67 lower than the previous year at the same time.
High school enrollment, at 394.54 FTE students, was down 9.61 FTE students from budget, but up 9.39 from the previous year. Alternative school enrollment was 17.64 FTE students for both months, up 1.75 over the budgeted number but 10.93 below last year at the same time.
Washington Virtual Academy, the district’s online school through K12 Inc., showed 6,366.21 FTE students in September and 6,579.88 in October, for a two-month average of 1,466.19 FTE students more than last year at the same time. However, enrollment was below the 7,023.54 FTE average projected in the budget.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a cooperative agreement with Pierce County Skills Center for Washington Virtual Academy online program.
-Heard reports from high school students Zinta Lopez and Estrella Delgado.
-Heard an update from athletic director Joe LaGrou.
-Hired Washington Virtual Academy teachers Star Downey, highly capable program; Anja Springer, special education, and Samantha Zimmerman, middle school English-language arts.
-Accepted the resignation of Sarah Bradley, WAVA special education teacher.
-Hired Felipe Campos, maintenance/groundskeeper; Aaron Doner, East Omak Elementary School para-educator, and LaCoda Miller, East JOM/Title VI para-educator; Chris Miller, assistant high school football coach; Luis Rubio, assistant girls’ soccer coach.
-Approved policy updates concerning highly capable programs, excused and unexcused absences, prohibition of sexual harassment of students, civility, and disciplinary action and discharge.
-Approved surplus sales of computer equipment to the Waterville and Bridgeport school districts.
-Accepted as complete the North and East elementary schools’ modular classroom construction projects.
-Heard a safety report from Superintendent Michael Porter.
-Learned the Washington State School Directors’ Association annual conference will be Nov. 18-21 online.
