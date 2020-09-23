OMAK – The Omak High School FFA group received a three-star rating, the highest possible, after summer judging from the national FFA organization.
The rating comes as part of the national chapter award program.
Riata Marchant, a 2019 Omak graduate, received a gold award on her equine proficiency in placement. She also will earn her American degree this year, said FFA adviser Elaine Lewis.
The chapter received a $3,000, year-long Living to Serve grant.
Its garden project for the Omak Food Bank continued throughout the summer, thanks to Mary MacDonald and her family, said Lewis. MacDonald took on the garden as her supervised agricultural experience for the summer.
