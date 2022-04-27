OMAK - Omak High School FFA plans its annual plant sale May 5-7 at the school greenhouse, 20 S. Cedar St.
Plants will be sold from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday if there are remaining plants.
“For the best selection choices, we advise you to come early,” said an announcement for the club.
Plants being offered consist of hanging baskets, porch pots, basket stuffers, bed flowers, vegetable starts, succulents, and a variety of herbs. A full price is on the club’s Instagram page, district Facebook page and the school’s website
Omak High School students started cultivating plants in early February from plugs and seeds. They learned to plant, pinch, fertilize and transplant.
“The greenhouse students are excited to share their hard work and to help you start your home gardens,” said the group. “The consensus among the classes is that the plants look great and are ready to make a statement in any garden. In addition, these plants will make great Mother’s Day gifts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.