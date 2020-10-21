OMAK - Omak High School FFA members are trying to make this school year feel as normal as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so are pondering how to continue their Thanksgiving apple pie sales.
Omak Superintendent Michael Porter agreed to allow the chapter to make and sell the pies if COVID-19 infection numbers remain under 30 the week of Nov. 16, said chapter reporter Kady Vejraska. The chapter plans to make pies Nov. 20-21, with distribution on Nov. 21.
“This short window brings up some challenges for the chapter and will require some changes in the way the chapter usually does business,” said Vejraska.
Orders for the Dutch apple crumb take-and-bake pies will be taken starting Nov. 1 if COVID numbers are deemed in the “safe” zone to meet the requirements set by the district to conduct the activity. Members will not collect money at pre-order time.
Pies will be paid for at the time of pickup. Pre-orders will be cutoff Nov. 14 so the supply list can be finalized, said Vejraska. Orders can be made on the club’s Facebook page, by calling adviser Elaine Lewis at the high school or contacting an FFA member.
A final call will be made Nov. 16 by Porter. The decision will be announced on the Omak FFA Facebook page and local media, Vejraska said.
If the sale goes ahead, “it is imperative that the pies are paid for and picked up on Saturday, Nov. 21, as the chapter does not have freezer space to store pies,” said Vejraska. “The chapter is taking a risk conducting this activity in this manner but the chapter has had huge community pressure to make the pies. These pies have become a holiday staple for many.”
Last year, the chapter made more than 900 pies.
Officers were elected Oct. 6, with Kacie Vejraska as president; Corbin Hale, vice president; Kayden Cate, secretary; Kalli Reese, treasurer; Kady Vejraska, reporter, and Emma Blanton, sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.