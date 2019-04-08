OMAK - Chris O’Neil has been appointed to the Omak School Board.
He takes the director district No. 4 position recently vacated by Gary S. George. He will be sworn in April 10 during a special board meeting/work session set for noon in the district office, 619 W. Bartlett St. He will serve an unexpired term ending in December.
George left the board in February after it was discovered he did not live in the correct director district.
O’Neil was and two others were interviewed during a special board meeting March 25. Other candidates were Mandy Holz and Darrell Diebel.
O’Neil is a 1995 graduate of Omak High School and a graduate of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak. He received his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Washington in 2004 and continued to take classes at Central Washington University and Seattle University.
He works as a corporate executive for the Colville Confederated Tribes, with previous academic and work experience in human resources, finance and real estate.
He and his wife, Kristi, have a daughter, who is a fifth-grader at East Omak Elementary School, and a 2-year-old son.
“I think it’s important that there is a strong dialogue with the community, and it’s important to strengthen that,” O’Neil said.
An announcement from the district said the board appreciates those who applied.
The decision was difficult, “as each individual who applied is highly qualified and would have made excellent board members,” said the announcement. “The qualities they possess are a testament to the community they continue to serve on a daily basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.