OMAK – The Omak Volunteer Fire Department responded to 322 calls for service during 2021.
Statistics were announced during the department’s annual banquet Saturday, Feb. 12.
Chief Kevin Bowling said 2021 was an above-average year, based on the number of calls. The department responded to 132 calls inside the city, 151 calls in Fire District No. 3 and 39 calls to other jurisdictions.
They included 88 fires, 89 rescue and emergency medical incidents, 12 hazardous conditions with no fire, 5 service calls, 78 good intent calls and 50 false calls.
Dollar loss inside the city was $136,500, with losses of $3,099,750 in the fire district and other jurisdictions.
Volunteers spent 1,493 hours on fire calls and 2,056 in training.
Katie Walker received an award for responding to the most fire calls. She and Susie Ortiz received awards for making 200 calls or more.
Ten firefighters received an award for making 100 calls or more. The 100-call club includes Brien Bowling, Chris Bowling, Brett Carlson, Will Knowlton, Thomas McNulty, Donnie Smith, Cody Sutton, Jonathan Walker, Tony Walker and Dan Wood.
Levi Lantrip, Billie Smith and Jordan Spencer each completed one year with the department. Chris Marcolin and Jonathan Walker received five-year service awards, Justin Osborne received a 15-year award and Ortiz received a 30-year award. She also received an award for perfect attendance for training.
Line officers for 2022 were appointed by Chief Bowling. They are Assistant Chief Dan Wood, Capts. Ray Lamb and Donnie Smith and Lts. Darren Pfitzer, Brien Bowling and Will Knowlton.
Business officers for 2022 include President Brett Carlson, Vice President Jonathan Walker, Secretary Katie Walker, Treasurer Nick Christoph, Training Officer Donnie Smith, Trustee Dan Wood and Safety Officer Will Knowlton.
