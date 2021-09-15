OMAK – Ryan Carnahan has joined the Omak Police Department as an officer.
He is slated to attend the law enforcement academy in Spokane.
“Ryan has already shown a strong desire to learn and grow in our profession,” said Chief Dan Christensen. “He is articulate and sharp, some of the many qualities that made him stand out as a candidate.”
Carnahan previously worked in the building trade. He said he wants to serve and make a difference in the community alongside the rest of the Omak Police Department team.
He grew up in a rural, midwestern, farming community, so “helping your neighbor or anyone along your path is second nature to Ryan,” said Christensen. “He has found himself right at home here in the Okanogan Valley where that ideal still thrives.”
Carnahan is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys stealing away to the mountains to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, hike, camp and spend time with his family, said the chief.
He is married and has two young children.
“When he isn’t out working or experiencing all Okanogan County has to offer, Ryan can often be found out tinkering on projects around the house or relaxing with his family,” Christensen said.
