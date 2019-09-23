OMAK - The city has received a $458,000 community development block grant to improve the storm water system along Asotin Street and Railroad Avenue.
City council members learned of the grant award during their Sept. 16 meeting.
The city will contribute $107,000 left over from a previous block grant for a $565,000 total. Federal rules require leftover community development block grant money be used before new grant money can be spent.
In May 2018, during the Okanogan River flood, a sinkhole developed on Asotin Street, which runs parallel to the river on the east side. In addition, a pipeline to the east side lift station failed.
The city spent $20,000 on repairs. After that, further inspection revealed the need to replace lift station pumps and upgrade electrical and control equipment, according to city documents.
The grant requires no match, so storm water rates would not be affected, David Ellis of engineering firm Gray and Osborne told the council in June.
-Learned one of the city’s new radar speed readout signs was vandalized. Repairs will cost several thousand dollars.
Signs were placed on Robinson Canyon and Ross Canyon roads to show drivers their speeds and encourage them to slow down.
A Jasmine Street resident requested a similar sign for that street, said Gagne.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Mayor Cindy Gagne proclaim September as Children’s Cancer Awareness Month.
-Approved a budget amendment allowing for money to be spent on a water project at the Omak Municipal Airport. The improvements are part of a state Department of Natural Resources fire base project.
-Agreed to purchase a new truck chassis and attachments through the state bidding program.
In a separate action, the council agreed to buy an asphalt/sandbox attachment from Thermo-Lay Manufacturing, Billings, Mont., for the new truck.
The new truck will take the place of three older trucks with separate uses.
-Approved an agreement with BHC Consultants, Seattle, for building and plan review and inspection services.
With retirement of building official Jake Dalton in August and Sept. 9 hiring of Tyler Wells to succeed him, the city has fallen behind on building plan review, according to McDaniel. A large set of plans needs to be approved.
“We determined it would be best to farm these out to a private reviewing firm to ensure timely approval,” he said.
BHC also can perform inspection services, but that probably won’t be needed, McDaniel said.
“Considering the recent events, I wanted to make sure we could cover our obligations of the county gets too busy,” he wrote in a memo to the council.
Christian Johnson, building official for Okanogan, Tonasket and Oroville, had been scheduled to work as a backup for Omak during the transition from Dalton to Wells, but he was severely burned during the Sept. 1 Spring Coulee Fire. Okanogan County agreed to provide backup services.
McDaniel said BHC will charge 65 percent of the city’s review fees for its services. A budget amendment will be needed to cover the extra amount; a first reading of the proposed budget amendment ordinance was presented to the council.
He estimated $20,000 will be needed through the end of the year.
-Learned police Detective Marcos Ruiz was hired as the new Brewster police chief.
Koplin said he’s sad to see Ruiz go, but wishes him well in his new position.
A new officer will be hired to fill the vacancy.
