OMAK — The Omak Family Medicine residency program has received accreditation to develop a family medicine rural training track for physicians in training.
According to a recent announcement from MultiCare, Tacoma, the program’s combination of resources promises great training for residents in rural family medicine.
A residency or resident doctor is a medical school graduate and doctor in training who is taking part in a graduate medical education program. Under a residency program, a doctor in training can provide direct medical care, said a Mid-Valley Hospital announcement.
Three organizations are involved: Family Health Center, Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic, and MultiCare. The program is grant-funded by three sources: $4.1 million from Premera, funding from the state and support from Pacific Northwest University in Yakima.
There will be two training sites separated by 250 miles.
Conversations regarding a residency program began three years ago, when a Tacoma Family Medicine doctor saw an opportunity to fulfill part of that organization’s mission to train physicians to serve communities in need. For residents and fellows, it would offer in-depth training to prepare them to work in a rural community.
Dr. James Wallace from Family Health Centers saw it as a way to improve recruitment in rural Okanogan County.
The program would be a win for rural communities, residents and fellows, and MultiCare, said the hospital announcement.
Residents will spend their first year in Tacoma training at Tacoma General, Mary Bridge and Tacoma Family Medicine, where they’ll have rotations in high-acuity, complex health care settings. They will also have a continuity primary care clinic that serves a broad cross-section of the Tacoma Hilltop neighborhood near Tacoma General.
Residents will then train for two years in Omak at Family Health Centers and Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic. Residents will concentrate on primary care and receive focused training in obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, radiology, pediatrics and public health rotations.
Residents may return to Tacoma for elective rotations as needed.
Wallace will be joined by his Family Health Center colleague, Dr. Emily Miller in training the residents in Omak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.