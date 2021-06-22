OMAK – The city is getting $4.3 million from the state for a water reservoir at the Omak Municipal Airport.
City council members were briefed on the funding during their June 7 meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
Lobbyist Jim Rowland credited Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacquelin Maycumber, and Sen. Shelly Short with helping to secure the funding. Kretz and Short participated in the meeting.
The reservoir will help support the anticipated state Department of Natural Resources fire base.
Short said the process started with Kretz and the relationship he has built with Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who also was instrumental in getting the funding.
Rowland, who lives in Omak and plans to retire, received kudos from Kretz and Short.
Kretz said he and Rowland have accomplished a lot of things over the years and that Rowland was someone he could count on. Their first big project for Omak was getting funding for the new Omak Stampede Arena.
He noted that, as a lobbyist, Rowland competed against many Seattle lobbyists. It also helped that Omak has sent resource people to Olympia, which helps get things done.
Short said she saw Rowland build relationships in the Legislature and with governors and first ladies. There are a lot of lobbyists and few are trusted, but Rowland has the legislators’ trust and that went a long way for the city, she said.
Council learned the proposed pedestrian bridge over the Okanogan River was rolled into the overall bridge project, for which there is a placeholder in the budget. Funds still are needed.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a resolution updating the comprehensive plan transportation element.
-Agreed to buy traffic paint and supplies from Alpine Products Inc. for painting crosswalks and curbs.
-Learned the city will receive $1.3 million through the federal American Rescue Plan.
-Learned Building Official Tyler Wells received plans for Sageland Phase 3 development and plans for Phase 2 of a proposed storage facility off Copple Road.
-Learned from Police Chief Dan Christensen that of 111 bills signed into law from the 2021 legislative session, 22 of them affect law enforcement.
Mayor Cindy Gagne suggested the department have a citizen academy to help educate the public on the new laws.
Christensen said local police chiefs the sheriff have met several times to discuss the new laws.
-Learned the Omak Chamber of Commerce plans a downtown block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26. First responders will be honored.
-Learned from Rowland that funding for the Washington State Lottery drawing for people vaccinated against COVID-19 is coming from the federal government relief package.
