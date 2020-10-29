OMAK – A “soft” in-person reopening of in-person classes for Omak School District secondary students was Monday, Oct. 26.
Elementary students returned earlier.
All students opting for in-person instruction will be on an A/B schedule, meaning half of the students are in group A and half in group B, with attendance in two-day blocks. Online instruction is planned for the days students are not part of in-person classes.
“The reason that we have delayed the reopening with our secondary students is that they are more challenging to ‘cohort,’ as they travel throughout the building, rather than stay in one classroom,” said Superintendent Michael Porter. “We are starting with a small group, to ensure that our safety protocols are effective and to allow us time to make any adjustments that may be needed.
“Our goal is to bring back all our secondary students two weeks later, Nov. 9. However, they will stay in the A/B schedule for now because we don’t have enough space to return all students at once and still maintain the six-foot social distancing that is currently required.”
He said the hybrid model – part in-person, part online – will continue.
“Nobody can predict how long we will remain in this situation,” he said. “We are looking at cold and flu season, there is an increase in the number of (COVID-19) cases throughout the world, and 75 percent of the United States is experiencing an increase in the number of COVID cases over the past two weeks.
“I anticipate that we will eventually switch to full days, but we are keeping to our A/B schedule until we are given more flexibility with our spacing.”
Porter praised the staff for putting in extra time, being flexible with schedules and encouraging each other.
He urged everyone to remain vigilant with screening of students and staff as they enter school buildings.
