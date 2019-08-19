OMAK - A Tonasket graduate with a long-held dream of becoming a police officer has been hired by the Omak Police Department as its newest recruit.
Dustin Silverthorn, a 2011 Tonasket graduate, started Aug. 1. He will go to the 19-week state police academy Sept. 4.
He said he’s wanted to be a police officer since high school days. Silverthorn studied criminal justice at Spokane Community College.
Before being hired by Omak, he worked in logging for his dad, Casey Silverthorn.
The new officer and his wife, Mikayla, have two daughters, ages 4 and 2. He said he enjoys hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes and “hanging out with my family.”
So far, the best part of the police job is the camaraderie among officers with the department, he said.
“It’s a good group,” he said.
